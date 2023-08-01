Marek Stanton with the "Pollinator Paradise" license plate he designed.
If you’re a sweet on honey bees and want to share that love with your fellow drivers, then a new license plate celebrating Oregon’s pollinators is just for you. We share the buzz on its designer.
Marek Stanton was just 15 when he designed the plate, which got 3,000 pre-orders in just two weeks. It shows the managed honey bee, and the wild yellow-faced bumble bee, amidst a field of red clover.
