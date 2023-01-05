Lower Voting Age

Devon Lawson-McCourt, 15, is pushing to lower the voting age to 16.

 Courtesy of Devon Lawson-McCourt

A 15-year-old’s political activism could result in Oregon legislators considering lowering the state voting age to 16.

Devon Lawson-McCourt, a sophomore at McKenzie River Community School in Blue River, has volunteered for political campaigns since fifth grade but is still several years away from being allowed to vote. Lawson-McCourt recently secured a promise from Rep. Rob Nosse, D-Portland, to propose an amendment to the state Constitution giving 16- and 17-year-olds the right to vote.

