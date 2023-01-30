Oregon Tech is in the market for a new volleyball coach.
Ken Murczek, who spent the past three seasons at OIT, has been hired as the head coach at Emporia State, a NCAA Division II school in Kansas that is a part of the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA).
Murczek went 51-27 with the Owls and guided them to their first trip to the NAIA National Tournament in 2021.
The Owls received two All-American and seven All-Cascade Collegiate Conference honors under his watch.
“I want to thank Oregon Tech for the last three years,” Murczek said in a news release from Emporia State. “My family will cherish those times for the rest of our lives.”
Prior to Oregon Tech, he spent three seasons as the assistant coach at his alma mater, San Diego State University. He previously was the head men’s coach at the University of Charleston and the head women’s coach at Wake Forest and North Texas and an assistant at Kansas, Virginia, Western Michigan and Purdue.
“We had a very thorough process that we went through as the Division I and II postseasons were winding down. Ken’s name kept rising to the top throughout the process,” Emporia State athletic director David Spafford said in the news release. “His experiences of building programs and bringing them success was one of the criteria that we were looking for in addition to someone who has experience and relationships here in the Midwest. Finally, we were looking for someone who is able to prepare their teams to play into the postseason. Ken has done that throughout his career.”
Murczek succeeds Bing Xu, who stepped down as the coach at Emporia State following the 2022 season.
“I want to thank David Spafford and the members of the search committee for giving me the opportunity to coach at Emporia State,” said Murczek, who is to be introduced at the school in a news conference Wednesday.