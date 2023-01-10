Oregon Tech will be hosting one its liveliest events of the year, TechCon 2023, this Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 14-15, from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
A play on the university’s name and the type of event it’s modeled after—TechCon 2023 is a convention shaped entirely around fun and enjoyment for both Oregon Tech students and the wider community.
After a few quiet years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, event organizer Bowen Browder said, “This time around our goal is building back bigger and better!”
This year’s theme is Cyberpunk, drawing from OIT’s emphasis on STEM, innovation, and inventiveness (with a bit of edgy sci-fi flair).
Happening at TechCon is a slew of events ranging from console games, PC gaming and virtual reality, to D&D, tabletop and trading card games, mini-golf, glow-in-the-dark dodgeball, and a racing simulator. A play casino area featuring poker, roulette and craps is available along with a number of board games and a neon crafting station.
Notably, TechCon will also host a retro gaming exhibit with 60-plus playable systems ranging from 1972 to present.
If you prefer a more low-key experience, TechCon has you covered with a running movie marathon featuring classic 1980s-to-modern sci-fi and cyberpunk films (popcorn and cotton candy provided).
A few other keynote events taking place are a “Smash Bros.” tournament, karaoke, a costume contest, foam sword battles, and a silent glow-in-the-dark rave.
Browder explained the SynthRave: “Attendees will be able to listen to music they want to hear through wireless headphones provided at the event with multiple options for music choice available.”
Attendees will be receiving quite a bit from OIT ,starting with an event exclusive T-shirt (while supplies last). Attendees will also be eligible to receive credits, a form of event currency, by completing various activities. Credits can then be used at a special rolling prize auction during the event to bid on items such as lava lamps, AirPods, gaming keyboards, headsets and a Nintendo Switch; just to name a few.
“TechCon is about us coming together as students and the community to showcase the variety of student programs and clubs on campus and how Oregon Tech can come together with everyone to play games, have fun and appreciate STEM in all its variations,” Browder said. “It’s going to be a blast.”