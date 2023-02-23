Since it began in 2015, Oregon Tech’s Catalyze Challenge has awarded nearly $100,000 in prize money and services, and the competition continues this year with a prize pool of $16,000.
Catalyze 2023 launched in November and 11 teams are currently registered to compete.
The Catalyze Challenge fosters project development, design and communications skills while boosting public understanding of the talent pipeline available at Oregon Tech.
Competitors will have an opportunity to first present their concept at a SharkTech Venture Pitch Contest on Wednesday, March 1. Teams who successfully navigate SharkTech can compete in front of a panel of judges for the final Catalyze competition April 20.
The 11 teams registered are as follows:
• Xeriscape Designs: Derrick Alderman, Business Management 2024
The 2023 event is made possible through generous sponsorship and donations from the City of Klamath Falls, Klamath County, Klamath County Economic Development Association (KCEDA), Klamath IDEA Center for Entrepreneurship, VertueLab, Oregon Small Business Development Center, and the Wendt Family Foundation.
If you are interested in sponsoring or mentoring a team, sharing expertise with students, or serving in an advisory capacity, please contact Hallie Neupert, Professor and Department Chair of Management at Oregon Tech, at hallie.neupert@oit.edu.