Oregon Tech's Science Club members, from left, Diana Escamilla, Elizabeth Peterson, Monte Schell, Katie Savin and Jaelynne Birkby donate 60 blankets for patients under hospice care Thursday, April 20 to Bristol Hospice.
Usually a sad and somber setting, Bristol Hospice (formerly High Desert Hospice) was filled with vibrance and cheer as Oregon Tech's Science Club delivered handmade blankets for the patients Thursday, April 20.
A yearly tradition, students taking courses in biology, health or science at OIT make tied fleece no-sew blankets for patients under hospice care. Dianna Escamilla, a member of the science club, said the blanket giveaway is one way the science club hopes to be a benefit for the community.
“It’s also a great bonding experience for club members,” she said.
The club tied together a total of 60 blankets this year — enough for every patient currently on hospice.
Barbara Radecki, a volunteer with Bristol Hospice, recalled the amount of comfort and joy she felt when the club brought blankets back in 2019 when her spouse was on hospice. “It’s very special to not only the patients but also the families who receive these as well.”
Due to concerns over potential HIPAA violations and health risks, the blankets will be distributed throughout the coming days by nurses and social workers.
To get involved voluntarily with Bristol Hospice, call 541-882-1636.