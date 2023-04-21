Blanket Giveaway

Oregon Tech's Science Club members, from left, Diana Escamilla, Elizabeth Peterson, Monte Schell, Katie Savin and Jaelynne Birkby donate 60 blankets for patients under hospice care Thursday, April 20 to Bristol Hospice.

 Zak Keeney/For the Herald & News

Usually a sad and somber setting, Bristol Hospice (formerly High Desert Hospice) was filled with vibrance and cheer as Oregon Tech's Science Club delivered handmade blankets for the patients Thursday, April 20.

A yearly tradition, students taking courses in biology, health or science at OIT make tied fleece no-sew blankets for patients under hospice care. Dianna Escamilla, a member of the science club, said the blanket giveaway is one way the science club hopes to be a benefit for the community.

