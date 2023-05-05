Future respiratory therapists had hands-on experience with emergency medical transport on Oregon Tech’s campus Thursday.
“We have a code blue occurring in Room B!” exclaimed Lauren Nielsen, Clinical Director of Education (Respiratory Care) at the Oregon Institute of Technology.
A code blue, a patient requiring resuscitation or otherwise in need of immediate medical attention as the result of a respiratory or cardiac arrest, happening at any location is a horrible happenstance, but imagine now that you’re employed in a rural hospital with limited supplies and access to care.
What do you do? How do you respond and react?
That’s what students in Oregon Tech’s Respiratory Care Program simulated as a part of a yearly training exercise.
Eleven juniors alongside Klamath County Fire District 1 and AirLink Critical Care Transport took part in a mock ambulance and helicopter drill. The students were able to experience the initial care of the “patient,” to ambulance transport, to the helicopter landing and liftoff.
Within the setting of the scenario, a “patient” had arrived at a rural clinic with complaints of chest pain and shortness of breath before entering a state of cardiac arrhythmia and becoming unresponsive.
As the “patient’s” vitals began to drop critically low, the students began to try and resuscitate the patient with chest compressions and assisted breathing.
After the failed attempt, an AED was attached to the “patient,” and the students were told to stand back as the patient took the first 200-joule shock. Still not able to breathe on their own, the students went back to performing more compressions as the “patient’ was given a 1-milligram dose of epinephrine.
Battling for over 10 minutes, after the patient had been shocked five times and given two rounds of epinephrine and a dose of amiodarone, finally, the students succeeded in returning spontaneous circulation to the “patient.”
KCFD1 took over from there. Loading the patient onto a gurney, KCFD1 rushed the patient to an ambulance parked outside of the DOW Center for Health Professions on Oregon Tech’s campus, to then whisk over to AirLink CCT waiting for delivery at Lot O (a gravel parking lot behind the campus stadium).
“I’ve never seen anything so realistic,” said student Jamie Cappello after the drill was over. Her classmate, Halle Adair, agreed.
The purpose of the drill was to further educate Oregon Tech’s Respiratory Class on handling care emergencies and work as a team to stabilize a patient for medical transport.
“This was a full-blown mock code,” Nielsen said. “The exercise was a valuable example of how the students will apply their learning. The students did exceptionally well.”
Having missed out on the drill in prior years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior in the program, Bentley Watson, felt “lucky” to participate.
Already witness to such a situation interning at Sky Lakes Medical Center, Watson attested to the viability of the drill.
“It was the exact protocol of an actual scenario. I’m working toward getting on (medical) transport, so seeing that side of things as well was really cool,” Watson said.
Many of the program agreed with her as classmate Josh Nguyen said it was great to see what other roles in the medical field do.
Registered respiratory therapists are physician extenders who, under medical direction, administer cardiopulmonary care, evaluate and assess pulmonary patients, and administer medications and diagnostic tests when appropriate. The Bachelor of Science degree in Respiratory Care from Oregon Tech integrates therapeutic and diagnostic procedures and a general education core with coursework in scientific and leadership principles. Upon successful completion of the program, graduates are eligible to apply for examination and state licenses.