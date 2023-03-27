Oregon Tech team

A team of Oregon Tech students — shown here, clockwise from back right, Duane Munjar, Erin Miller, Donna Markus and Steve Barton — recently worked together to address a “wicked problem” on the school’s campus.

 submitted

Oregon Tech Assistant Professor Amber Lancaster, Ph.D., is always looking for ways to involve her students in innovative thinking that takes her lessons in professional writing beyond the classroom.

According to a press release, Lancaster believes the more ways she finds to apply her teaching to real life, the better equipped her students are to use their writing skills in their future professions.

