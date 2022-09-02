Oregon Tech is one of the nation’s top universities based on contribution to the public good in three broad categories: social mobility, research and promoting public service, according to Washington Monthly magazine’s “2022 College Guide and Rankings.”

In addition to ranking high at No. 15 on the 2022 Bachelor’s Colleges Ranking, Oregon Tech is a top university in Oregon at No. 40 on the magazine’s list of “Best Bang for the Buck West Colleges,” which recognizes four-year institutions that “help non-wealthy students attain marketable degrees at affordable prices.”