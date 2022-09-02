Oregon Tech is one of the nation’s top universities based on contribution to the public good in three broad categories: social mobility, research and promoting public service, according to Washington Monthly magazine’s “2022 College Guide and Rankings.”
In addition to ranking high at No. 15 on the 2022 Bachelor’s Colleges Ranking, Oregon Tech is a top university in Oregon at No. 40 on the magazine’s list of “Best Bang for the Buck West Colleges,” which recognizes four-year institutions that “help non-wealthy students attain marketable degrees at affordable prices.”
According to the publication’s website, Washington Monthly takes a different approach to rankings, by focusing on data that is more reliable and relevant to the majority of students, as well as to policymakers.
The Washington Monthly’s measures are based on publicly available data largely collected by the federal government.
The ranking reinforces Oregon Tech’s real-world focus, which produces real results including average graduate starting salaries of $60,000 per year.
Oregon Tech also ranks among the best schools in the nation on Forbes’ annual Top Colleges list, released this week. The rankings list 500 schools — the top 20 percent of all four-year and graduate universities in the nation — with Oregon Tech listed at No. 377 overall and No. 179 in Public Colleges.