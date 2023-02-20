Hallie Neupert at Catalyze Klamath

Oregon Tech Management Professor Hallie Neupert holds up a plaque during Catalyze Klamath.

Hallie Neupert, a professor and department chair of Oregon Tech’s management department, has been selected by Stanford University’s Hasso Plattner Institute of Design (d.school) to participate in a two-year Faculty Innovation Fellows program.

The Fellows program selects fewer than 20 educators worldwide to participate in the experience. In this two-year program, faculty and staff work to design unique projects that enhance the innovation ecosystems at their schools and help students gain vital real-world skills and mindsets to increase campus engagement with innovation, entrepreneurship, creativity and design thinking.

