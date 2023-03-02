Kinder with Representative Cliff Bentz

Pictured, from left, are Jackie Acres, graduate student at Portland State University; Ben Vaughan, graduate student at Rochester Institute of Technology; Dr. Joseph Niemela, Senior Scientist at the Abdus Salam International Centre for Theoretical Physics; U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz (R-OR 2nd District) and Dr. Jesse Kinder, associate professor at Oregon Institute of Technology.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Jesse M. Kinder, Ph.D., associate professor of Physics at Oregon Tech, traveled to Washington, D.C., in January for the American Physical Society (APS) annual Leadership Meeting, an event that brings together physics leaders to enhance their skills, network with peers and shape the physics community's future. Kinder was invited as a member of the executive committee of APS Northwest, which serves physicists primarily in Alberta, British Columbia, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, Wyoming and Alaska.

Kinder has been a member of APS since 2006 and feels that APS is an important way to stay connected to the physics community, learn about the latest developments in physics, and share science with the public.

