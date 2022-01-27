Oregon Tech will have to press pause on its plans to construct a new dormitory at the university’s Klamath Falls campus, officials said Thursday.
Last April, OIT’s Board of Trustees approved plans that called for a new $55 million, 750- to 850-bed facility to meet the needs of a growing university that was coming close to maxing out its current on-campus housing. Then, over the summer, the state legislature approved $55.6 million in bonds for use for the project.
However, rising construction costs over the past year coupled with a decline this past fall in tuition revenue and an expected decline in future state appropriations makes the proposed student housing project financially untenable — as it was “originally envisioned,” John Harman, OIT’s vice president for finance and administration, told the university’s Board of Trustees during their regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday.
Harman told the board that they would put the project on pause for now and take time to better evaluate the current situation and come to the board’s next meeting in April with more project options.
“We’ve really got to be careful,” Harman said. “This is a tremendous commitment for the institution. We’ve got to make sure we get it right.”
In the project planning phase that took place this fall, Harman said architects who responded to their request for proposals said that rising construction costs would make the building they were looking to construct cost closer to $70-80 million.
Downsizing the project to a 450- to 500-bed facility — which could be built with the previous amount of money — was also untenable, as the university would need 720 beds to break even on the project.
On top of that, data from the state’s Higher Education Coordinating Commission shows that Oregon Tech’s undergraduate enrollment this past fall declined by 314 students, or 8.8 percent compared to fall 2020. That subsequently drew down expected tuition revenues.
Of course, OIT is far from alone in declining enrollment. Higher learning institutions across the country and state are feeling pressure on their bottom line because of falling tuition revenues. At the same time, many institutions are still trying to grapple with the unexpected social and economic effects of a multi-year pandemic.
Nationally, undergraduate enrollment was down 3.2 percent this past fall and Oregon’s public institutions were down 0.7 percent in the same metric. However many smaller schools have seen much bigger declines.
State data shows that Southern Oregon University in Ashland has seen a 7.8 percent decline since fall 2020 and a 15.7 percent drop in undergrads since fall 2019 — the last school semester to be unimpeded by the pandemic. OIT enrollment, on the other hand, has dropped by 8.7 percent since fall 2019 and that drop came entirely in 2021, after OIT posted its largest-ever freshman class in 2020.
The Higher Education Coordinating Commission has also changed up their model on how state funds are appropriated between public universities. Because of that, Oregon Tech will get $2.6 million less in the next two-year budget period.
Still, the university feels that it needs a new dorm as on-campus student housing capacity has creeped over 90 percent in recent years, Harman said.
Many other traditional college towns have ample off-campus housing that groups of students can co-rent together to lower costs, however that type of housing in the Klamath Falls market is “almost nonexistent,” Harman said.
“We’re concerned, and I think the provost is as well, that if we don’t build housing, we may find ourselves having to turn students away that want to live here,” Harman said.
Other construction projects are moving forward. The new 70,000-square-foot Center for Excellence in Engineering & Technology — which houses multiple academic departments and provides lab space for hands-on learning — is now open and functional, President Nagi Naganathan said.