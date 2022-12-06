Trinity Sanchez

Trinity Sanchez, a first-generation student in Radiologic Science, speaks Oct. 29 during the Scholarship Awards Banquet about how receiving the King Family Endowed Scholarship helped her with her studies.

 Oregon Institute of Technology

The Oregon Tech Foundation surpassed a historic milestone this year, awarding $1,030,000 in scholarships to Oregon Tech students. The new record was celebrated Oct. 29 as participants gathered at the Klamath Falls campus and live-streamed to a gathering at the Portland-Metro campus for the annual Scholarship Awards Banquet. This special event honors the achievements of scholarship recipients and recognizes the philanthropic donors who make scholarships possible.

“With the generous support and encouragement of community, corporate and family foundations, alumni, friends, faculty and staff, the foundation raises funds to advance the mission of Oregon Tech, helping to chart a reinvigorated trajectory in technology, health, innovation and entrepreneurship that makes a difference in the world,” said Vice President for University Advancement Dr. Ken Fincher. “The financial assistance and support offered by donors to Oregon Tech scholarships are making a substantial impact on the lives of our students.”


