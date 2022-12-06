Trinity Sanchez, a first-generation student in Radiologic Science, speaks Oct. 29 during the Scholarship Awards Banquet about how receiving the King Family Endowed Scholarship helped her with her studies.
The Oregon Tech Foundation surpassed a historic milestone this year, awarding $1,030,000 in scholarships to Oregon Tech students. The new record was celebrated Oct. 29 as participants gathered at the Klamath Falls campus and live-streamed to a gathering at the Portland-Metro campus for the annual Scholarship Awards Banquet. This special event honors the achievements of scholarship recipients and recognizes the philanthropic donors who make scholarships possible.
“With the generous support and encouragement of community, corporate and family foundations, alumni, friends, faculty and staff, the foundation raises funds to advance the mission of Oregon Tech, helping to chart a reinvigorated trajectory in technology, health, innovation and entrepreneurship that makes a difference in the world,” said Vice President for University Advancement Dr. Ken Fincher. “The financial assistance and support offered by donors to Oregon Tech scholarships are making a substantial impact on the lives of our students.”
Funds raised through scholarships make a dramatic difference across Oregon Tech. For academic year 2022-23, the foundation awarded 342 scholarships ranging from $300 to $16,000. These scholarships fill various needs for students including those pursuing excellence in academics, assisting those with demonstrated lesser financial resources, increasing opportunities for underrepresented groups, attracting and retaining students in certain fields of study, supporting scholarly athletes, and helping those close to graduation earn a diploma when they have limited to no financial resources left.
A first-generation student in Radiologic Science, Trinity Sanchez started her higher education journey in 2018 when her son was three months old. This year she received the King Family Endowed Scholarship and spoke at the banquet about how the scholarship impacted her life.
“I started out taking six credits a semester online at my local community college,” Sanchez said. “I gradually increased my course load until I was attending full-time and in person. Balancing motherhood with academia during this period presented unique challenges.”
Sanchez said that she balanced feeding her son in between going to class and remembers pushing him in a toy car while she recited her anatomy homework about the action, origin and insertion of varied muscles.
The financial assistance provided by the King Family Endowed Scholarship is helping with her educational expenses and allowing her to spend more of her time on her studies.
“The combination of exceptional education provided by my professors and monetary support from the King Family Endowed Scholarship will greatly improve my chances of success,” Sanchez said.