OIT College Affordability

Oregon state Reps. Courtney Neron and Emily McIntire take part in a College Affordability Roundtable on March 17 at Oregon Tech.

Oregon state Rep. Courtney Neron (D-Wilsonville), the State House Education Committee Chair, and Rep. Emily McIntire (R-Klamath Falls), the State House Higher Education Committee Vice Chair, visited Oregon Tech’s Portland-Metro Campus on March 17 to tour labs and discuss college affordability and return on investment.

Oregon ranks 45 out of 50 states in funding per full-time enrolled student in public universities and is 19% below the national average. The level of state investment in recent years has shifted the burden of paying for college from the state to students and their families.

