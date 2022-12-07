Oregon Tech faculty are partnering with Oregon Tech Library’s Open Educational Resources (OER) program to reduce student costs associated with textbook materials, and throughout the past three years have saved Oregon Tech students $1,216,866 in textbook costs.
According to University Librarian John Schoppert, OER are freely accessible, high-quality coursework materials made accessible to students to alleviate the high costs of mainstream publisher textbooks. OER describes openly licensed materials and resources for any user to use, remix, reuse, repurpose and redistribute.
“Fifty-five percent of Oregon Tech students are unable to meet college expenses, so addressing textbook affordability is critical to student success and retention,” Schoppert said. “Oregon Tech and the Oregon Tech Library are focused on alleviating the high costs of textbooks, which is even more impactful for underserved and marginalized student populations.”
OER are available at no cost to the student and, in general, no monetary cost to the faculty for adopting, adapting or creating an open resource, but it can take time to redesign a course to adopt new materials. To address this, the Oregon Tech Library’s OER program provides grants to faculty who wish to adopt or create high-quality, openly licensed materials for their courses.
The process also allows for sharing of knowledge as faculty modify materials for their courses, adopt materials to the course needs, or enhance materials with text, images, or videos to support different learning styles.
“It’s a very collaborative process,” Schoppert said. “We have a number of faculty who have worked hard on this and are developing lab manuals and open-licensed textbooks where they hadn’t existed before and improved on others’ materials.”
Portland-Metro campus library Director Kristin Whitman is Oregon Tech’s OER program coordinator and is participating in the Scholarly Publishing and Academic Resources Coalition (SPARC) Open Education Leadership Program this year. According to SPARC, the Leadership Program “blends online, peer-to-peer, and project-based learning to build a comprehensive understanding of the open education field coupled with practical know-how to take action on campus and beyond.”
On average, an individual student taking one of the supported classes in the OER pilot program saved $211.89 on text materials. With expanded faculty adoption of open resources, Oregon Tech courses with OER compatibility range from chemistry and biology to respiratory care, sociology, and engineering.
Since 2019, the Oregon Tech Library has awarded more than 30 grants to faculty to adopt, adapt or create OER materials for their courses. This has relieved textbook cost barriers for more than 6,671 students.