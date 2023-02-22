3

Thomas Arce, left, and Zoé Smiley present at the 42nd annual Conference on the First-Year Experience, held Feb. 3-6 in Los Angeles.

 submitted

Oregon Tech Student Affairs staff members Thomas Arce, the director of Student Involvement and Belonging, and New Student Programs Coordinator Zoé Smiley made a special presentation at the 42nd annual Conference on the First-Year Experience highlighting the overhaul of the first-year student orientation that Student Involvement and Belonging (SIB) embarked on in 2022.

The event, which took place Feb. 3-6 in Los Angeles, was sponsored by the National Resource Center for The First-Year Experience, and brought more than 1,800 attendees to share experiences, concerns and accomplishments related to supporting student learning, development and success in the first college year.

