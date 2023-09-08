OIT partnership

Oregon Tech and Cypress Creek Renewables announced a partnership Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, that will include $120,000 for scholarships and sponsorships over the next four years.

 Courtesy of Oregon Tech

Cypress Creek Renewables and the Oregon Institute of Technology announced Friday that they have partnered again to support STEM education and strengthen Oregon’s renewable energy workforce.

As part of the continued partnership, Cypress Creek has committed to an additional $120,000 investment for Oregon Tech student scholarships and sponsorships over the next four years.

