Oregon Tech

The Oregon Tech Dow Center for Health Professions is shown in Klamath Falls.

Oregon Institute of Technology (Oregon Tech) will welcome its first cohort of doctoral students this coming summer. The Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education (CAPTE) approved Oregon Tech to admit students for the Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) program, which is offered jointly with Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU).

According to a press release, the Oregon Tech-OHSU doctoral program successfully secured candidacy status, which is the first phase of accreditation, effective April 25. During the candidacy phase, all credits and degrees earned and issued by the program are considered to be from an accredited program.