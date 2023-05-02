Oregon Tech and the Klamath Tribes renewed their memorandum of understanding (MOU) to further strengthen collaboration in academic support and access, financial assistance, cultural and social support, and research.

According to a press release, the renewed MOU was signed at a special ceremony Friday, April 28 by Oregon Tech President Dr. Nagi Naganathan, Klamath Tribal Council Vice Chairwoman Gail Hatcher and Klamath Tribes General Manager George Lopez. The original MOU was signed in 2017. At that time, both groups agreed to periodically review activities, performance or satisfaction with memorandum focus areas and to evaluate additional collaboration opportunities.

