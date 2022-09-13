Canine Cancer

Cairo, a breast cancer survivor and therapy dog is shown in this 2013 photo provided by Oregon State University. Cairo is 3/4 German Shepherd and 1/4 Dutch Shepherd.

 Theresa Hogue/Courtesy of Oregon State University

A team at Oregon State University is researching antibody treatment for dogs with cancer. One helpful tool in the research has stemmed from an unusual place: llamas and alpacas. Currently, dogs rely on the same forms of cancer treatment that people use, like chemotherapy, surgery and radiation.

The type of treatment the OSU team is researching would rely on “nanobodies,” a tiny antibody that can be used as a tool to fight against body invaders like tumors.

