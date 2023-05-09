Planting beans

A worker plants beans in a row at a farm in Tumalo. Oregon State University will co-lead a new regional food center funded by the USDA to boost farms and food-related businesses.

 Bradley W. Parks / OPB

Oregon State University is getting a chunk of a $400 million federal investment aimed at boosting farms and food-related businesses across the country. OSU and Colorado State University are set to co-lead one of 12 new federal food business centers, with the support of $30 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The jointly run program, called the Northwest and Rocky Mountain Regional Food Business Center, is expected to support six Western states — Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, Oregon and Washington.

Tags