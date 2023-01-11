State Rep. David Brock Smith, R-Port Orford

State Rep. David Brock Smith, R-Port Orford, will fill a vacancy in the Oregon Senate.

 Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle

County commissioners in southern Oregon have tapped state Rep. David Brock Smith, R-Port Orford, to represent the area in the state Senate for the next two years.

Brock Smith will finish the term of Dallas Heard, a senator and former head of the Oregon Republican Party who resigned Jan. 1. Heard said he needed to focus on his family and claimed the Capitol and the country were under threat from an “ever-growing movement of evil” in his resignation letter.

Tags