Legislator Pulled Over

Newly-appointed state Rep. Travis Nelson, D-Portland, participates in the opening session of the Oregon House on Feb. 1 in Salem.

 Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle

One of the two Oregon state troopers who pulled over state Rep. Travis Nelson, D-Portland last week told him he would be treated differently because he’s a legislator.

Nelson, one of the only Black representatives in the state House, was pulled over during his commutes home from the state Capitol in Salem on Jan. 30 and Feb. 1. In a tweet last week and in a subsequent statement and interview with the Oregon Capital Chronicle, Nelson said those stops and the more than 40 times he has been pulled over in the past 25 years indicate racial bias in policing.

