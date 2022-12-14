Oregon State Police are seeking the public's health to help solve a two-year-old homicide case in Merlin in Josephine County.
OSP said Wednesday, Dec. 14, marked the second anniversary of the unsolved fatal killing of Kurt Krauss.
The 56-year-old Grants Pass man was found dead outside his business on Corporate Way in Merlin.
State police said in a news release Wednesday that they continue to follow leads and forensic evidence in the case.
OSP is asking for tips or information from the public on the unsolved murder. Those with information the case can connect police at 800-442-2068 and reference case number SP20-347133.
Krauss was founder of Playcraft Systems, a playground equipment maker and major employer in Southern Oregon.
