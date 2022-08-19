The pedestrian killed the night of Saturday, Aug. 13 in Klamath Falls has been identified as Ronald Symonds, 66, of Klamath Falls.
Oregon State Police released Symonds' name Friday, Aug. 19.
Symonds died when he walked out into the roadway at South Sixth and Hope streets, stopped in the middle of the lane facing westbound traffic and was hit by a Toyota pickup.
The driver of the truck, James Richardson-Lawson, 38, of Klamath Falls, was uninjured and cooperated with investigators at the scene.
