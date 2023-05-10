A reward of up to $2,500 has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of an armed and dangerous felon.
In a press release Wednesday, May 10, the Oregon State Police announced it is seeking the public's assistance in finding William Thomas Gillespie, 38, of Cave Junction.
"Gillespie is wanted on a felony federal warrant," the press release states. "Additionally, Gillespie is wanted by OSP for questioning regarding the May 2022 homicide of Daniel Guess in Cave Junction and a January 2023 investigation involving felony assault, robbery, kidnapping and strangulation that also occurred in Cave Junction."
OSP is working with the U.S. Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
According to the press release, Gillespie is described as 6-feet, 2-inches tall and approximately 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His tattoos include the word “infidel” above his right eyebrow, a fishhook below his left eye, a demon head or Japanese Oni-style tattoo on his throat, with its horns extending to both sides of his neck. Visible piercings include pierced ears and a dermal stud piercing below his right eye.
"Mr. Gillespie may have changed his appearance in order to elude law enforcement," the press release states.
According to the press release, Gillespie is considered armed and very dangerous and should not be contacted by the public.
Anyone with information on Gillespie’s location should call the Oregon State Police at 800-442-2068.