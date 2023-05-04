In preparation for the boating season, the Oregon State Police will be conducting voluntary vessel inspections across the state.
According to a press release, these inspections are to provide boat operators/owners the opportunity to ensure compliance before launching their vessels.
Water sports enthusiasts, avid fishermen and new boating recreationalists should come by one of these locations where a team of OSP Troopers will be on hand to assist with voluntary vessel safety inspections, outlining any safety or legal deficiencies to boat operators/owners or just to answer any questions, the release states.
“Working together with our partners, the Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division is looking to increase compliance with vessel safety prior to the boating season,” Capt. Casey Thomas said in the release. “This is a great opportunity for folks to get everything looked over and have a positive interaction with law enforcement.”
According to the press release, no reservations are necessary and boat owners can stop by during the listed dates and times, at the listed locations, whenever is convenient. Fish & Wildlife Troopers and Marine Deputies also will be available for questions and will have handouts and other items for kids and adults alike.
Boat safety inspections will take place on the following dates, times and locations:
Saturday, May 6 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Good Shepherd Hospital, 610 NW 11th St. in Hermiston
Sunday, May 7 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate Place in Pendleton
• Saturday, May 13 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ochoco Plaza, 1535 NE 3rd St. in Prineville
• Saturday, May 13 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Substation, 51340 US-97 in La Pine
• Saturday, May 20 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Willamette Park, 6500 S. Macadam Ave. in Portland
• Saturday, May 20 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Henry Hagg Lake on both Boat Ramp A and Boat Ramp C
• Saturday, May 20 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Willamette Park, 1100 12th St. in West Linn on the 10th Street side
• Saturday, May 20 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cedar Oak Boat Ramp, 4600 Elmran Drive in West Linn
• Saturday, May 20 — 8 a.m. to noon at Cathedral City Park, 6635 N. Baltimore Ave. in Portland
• Saturday, May 20 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rogers Landing County Park in Newberg at the boat ramp
• Saturday, May 20 — 8 a.m. to noon at Bi-Mart, 2272 Santiam Hwy SE in Albany
• Saturday, May 20 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Baker County Fairground, 2600 E. St. in Baker City
• Saturday, May 20 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ontario State Park, 2534 Olds Ferry-Ontario Hwy in Ontario
• Saturday, May 20 — 9 a.m. to noon at U.S. Highway 26 Weigh Scale in John Day across from Sinclair Gas Station
• Saturday, May 20 — 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Columbia County–Scappoose Bay Marina and St. Helens Marina
• Saturday, May 20 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tillamook Sporting Goods, 2205 N. Main Ave. in Tillamook
• Saturday, May 20 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mongold State Park at Detroit Lake-North Santiam Highway in Detroit
• Sunday, May 21 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bi-Mart, 1980 Main St. in Sweet Home
Anyone unable to make one of these dates, is asked to learn more about Oregon’s Boating laws and regulations from agency partners at the Oregon State Marine Board tinyurl.com/HN-Boating-Regulations.