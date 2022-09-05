The Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission will convene Sept. 13-14 in the Klamath Falls area for its fourth meeting of the year.
On Sept. 13, commissioners will tour Collier Memorial State Park starting at 8 a.m., followed by a work session and training at the Running Y Ranch Resort in the Mahogany/Ponderosa Room, 5500 Running Y Road in Klamath Falls.
On Sept. 14, commissioners will convene an executive session at 8:30 a.m. at the Running Y to discuss real estate and legal issues. Executive sessions are closed to the public. A business meeting will begin at the same location at 9:45 a.m. and will be open to the public.
Anyone may attend or listen to the business meeting; instructions on how to listen will be posted on the commission web page prior to the meeting. The business meeting includes time for informal public comment related to any items not on the agenda. Registration is required to speak at the meeting, and is available online at bit.ly/registersept2022commission. Time per speaker is limited to three minutes. Please submit written public comments by 5 p.m. Sept. 12 to chris.havel@oprd.oregon.gov.
The full agenda and supporting documents are posted on the commission web page. Notable requests include:
• Approve acquisition of two parcels in Frenchglen, each approximately 2 acres, to improve service and capacity at the historic Frenchglen Hotel, operated by a concessionaire under contract with the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD).
• Approve the transfer of some park assets at Joseph H. Stewart State Recreation Area to Jackson County. OPRD leases the site from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and is in the process of transitioning the lease to the county, which has managed the site under an OPRD agreement since 2021.
• Approve Local Government Grant Program award recommendations. Grants are funded by a share of the Oregon Lottery dedicated to parks by Oregon voters.
• Approve a recommended representative from the Oregon Department of Transportation to the All-Terrain Vehicle Committee, and reappoint three Oregon Recreation Trails Advisory Committee members to an additional term.
• Approve contracts for park improvements at Nehalem Bay State Park, Collier Memorial State Park, and LaPine State Park.
• Begin the public process to update two sets of administrative rules, one for the Local Government Grant Program, and another affecting public use of state parks to make rules clearer, easier to enforce, and more flexible when possible.
Anyone needing special accommodations to attend the meeting should contact Denise Warburton, commission assistant, at least three days in advance: denise.warburton@oprd.oregon.gov or 503-779-9729. People who plan to present oral testimony are asked to email a copy of their statement to Warburton in advance.
The Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission promotes outdoor recreation and heritage by establishing policies, adopting rules and setting the budget for the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. The seven members are appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the Oregon Senate. They serve four-year terms and meet several times a year at locations across the state.