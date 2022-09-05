The Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission will convene Sept. 13-14 in the Klamath Falls area for its fourth meeting of the year.

On Sept. 13, commissioners will tour Collier Memorial State Park starting at 8 a.m., followed by a work session and training at the Running Y Ranch Resort in the Mahogany/Ponderosa Room, 5500 Running Y Road in Klamath Falls.

