The Oregon Health Authority oversees the Oregon State Hospital in Salem.

The Oregon State Hospital — and the state’s wider mental health system — is failing and unable to stop the cycle of people who repeatedly don’t get help until they are arrested, state lawmakers heard Thursday.

The challenges are myriad: People often cannot access care they need until after they are arrested and sent to the state hospital, which can provide services to 758 people in a main campus in Salem and a satellite location in Junction City. Meanwhile, counties often lack the adequate resources to help people released from the state hospital, whether through housing options, treatment or both.


