The Ducks (35-15) are the No. 2 seed in the Fayetteville Regional and will open play against Notre Dame (29-17-1) at 2 p.m. PT Friday on ESPN2. Host No. 11 seed Arkansas (38-17) faces Harvard (29-15-1) in the second game of the double-elimination softball regional at 4:30 p.m. PT Friday on ESPN+.
“We know that whether we host a regional or whether we are going to a regional it’s going to be tough,” Oregon coach Melyssa Lombardi said. “What we like about Arkansas is the familiarity of it; we were just there last year. We’re familiar with their field. We’re familiar with them as a team. We’re familiar with the regional in Fayetteville.”
The winners of Friday’s games will play in the winner’s bracket game to begin Saturday’s slate of games, with the winner advancing to Sunday’s regional final. The losers of Friday’s games will play an elimination game on Saturday. The winner of that game will play the loser of the winner’s bracket game from earlier in the day in another elimination game Saturday night, with the winner advancing to the regional final.
It’s the 23nd regional appearance for the Ducks, who are 79-51 in the postseason, including 57-24 in regional play, with nine Super Regional appearances. Oregon’s season ended in the Fayetteville Regional last year following two wins over Wichita State and two losses to the host Razorbacks.
The Ducks were 5-12 against RPI top 25 teams, including 3-9 against top 10 teams, but still missed out on hosting a regional. With Pac-12 tournament champion Utah, which swept UO a week ago, getting the No. 15 seed the head-to-head comparisons for Oregon would’ve been with No. 16 seed Clemson and No. 14 seed Georgia, both of which had comparable wins and fewer losses against nationally seeded teams than the Ducks.
“Obviously anytime that you can host of course we would love to do that,” Lombardi said. “But for us we’re excited to be a part of postseason and to go see what it next for us and that is the opportunity to play Notre Dame. This is our third year as a team going to postseason and I have a lot of elders on this team that have been there and done that and I think their experience and knowledge of understanding of postseason is going to go a long way for us.”
Oregon enters regional play having lost four straight after being eliminated by Stanford in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament.
The Ducks have made advancing further than the past two seasons a goal for this year and will have to win three games over three days in order to advance to a Super Regional. Should Oregon advance to a Super Regional it is paired with No. 6 seed Oklahoma State’s regional and the winners of the Fayetteville and Stillwater Regionals will play a best-of-three series between May 25-28.
“I think the Pac-12 tournament gave us an opportunity to play with something on the line, which is new for us this year, new for everyone in the conference,” second baseman Allee Bunker said. “We thought it was great to feel like there’s a little more pressure on you because if you lose you go home. Being able to play a game like that this year definitely will set us up for what’s to come this weekend.”
Oregon is 5-2 all-time against Notre Dame, 3-5 against Arkansas and 1-0 against Harvard.
One of the last four teams in this year’s field, Notre Dame is making its 26th regional appearance. The Fighting Irish are are 39-52 in postseason play, including 1-2 last season, and have never advanced to a Super Regional.
Arkansas is making its 12th NCAA Tournament appearance and sixth straight under coach Courtney Deifel. The Razorbacks are 17-22 all-time in the NCAA Tournament, including 4-2 overall last season after a 3-0 regional round, and has advanced to three Super Regionals after hosting three regionals.