Homeless Response Funds

A tent is anchored with shopping carts off of Lancaster Drive on March 24 in Salem.

 Amanda Loman/Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon’s largest urban areas will start receiving nearly $80 million to help residents out of homelessness by the end of the month, Gov. Tina Kotek announced Monday.

The money comes from a $200 million housing package passed by the Legislature and signed by Kotek late last month. The sums announced Monday are only for the areas surrounding Portland, Salem, Medford, Eugene and Bend, which were included in a state of emergency Kotek declared in January because homelessness increased by more than 50% in those areas between 2017 and 2022.

