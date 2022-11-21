Oregon Senate Leadership

Sen. Rob Wagner (D–OR) chairing the Oregon Senate Committee on Education during the first public hearing for Senate Bill 664 on Feb. 20, 2019. Wagner has been nominated to be the next president of the Oregon Senate.

 Arya Surowidjojo/Oregon Public Broadcasting

For the first time in about two decades, Oregon will have a new Senate president.

On Friday night, Oregon state senators nominated Rob Wagner, of Lake Oswego, to serve as their next Senate president. The full Senate will vote on the nomination in January. Wagner was first appointed to the state Senate in 2018 and has recently served as caucus leader.


