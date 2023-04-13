Opioid Crisis Naloxone Explainer

The overdose-reversal drug Narcan is displayed during training for employees of the Public Health Management Corporation on Dec. 4, 2018, in Philadelphia.

 Matt Rourke/The Associated Press

The state Senate on Thursday passed a bill backed by Gov. Tina Kotek that would give patients with a history of opioid use increased access to overdose reversal medications when they leave hospitals and other care settings.

Senate Bill 1043 would require hospitals and other providers such as residential care homes to give patients two doses of the medication when they leave the facility if they have a history of opioid use or a prescription to an opioid medication.

Tags