The state Senate on Wednesday passed a bill to protect consumers against unscrupulous auto repair shops that sell and install counterfeit airbags that fail to protect and save the lives of passengers in crashes.

Senate Bill 256 would make it illegal for someone to knowingly manufacture, sell or install counterfeit vehicle safety systems, including airbags that fail to meet federal safety standards. Federal officials have flagged the issue nationwide, as unsuspecting consumers don’t know they were scammed until it’s too late.

Tags