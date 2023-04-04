Foam Containers Banned

 Amanda Loman/Oregon Capital Chronicle

The Oregon Senate on Monday passed a bill that would ban prepared food venders from using foam containers, which take centuries to decompose.

Senate Bill 543 banning polystyrene takeout containers, also called Styrofoam, a trademarked name, passed 20-9, with bipartisan support. It now goes to the House.

