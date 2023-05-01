Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan

Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan poses for a photo.

 Courtesy of Oregon Secretary of State's office

Secretary of State Shemia Fagan has abandoned a $10,000-a-month contract consulting for an Oregon cannabis company, amid mounting pressure that could pose a threat to her political future.

In a meeting with reporters on Monday, a subdued Fagan said she’s come to understand that she broke public trust by agreeing to work for a cannabis industry player — and political donor — that stood to gain from an audit the Secretary of State’s Office was carrying out. Fagan recused herself from that audit before signing the contract, but the report was already largely complete.

