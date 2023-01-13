Secretary of State

Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan laid out the legislative agenda for the state Thursday, Jan. 12.

 Courtesy of Oregon Secretary of State's office

Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan is seeking to expand automatic voter registration to returning prisoners and Medicaid recipients, along with more funding to oversee elections and respond to records requests.

Fagan laid out her legislative agenda in a letter to lawmakers and a press conference Thursday morning. She’s also seeking millions of dollars to hire new staff to investigate election law complaints and begin replacing the state’s outdated campaign finance database, ORESTAR.

Tags