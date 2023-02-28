Oregon Seafood Industry

Pacific Hake holds a fish.

 NOAA Fisheries West Coast/Flickr.Com

The economic ripple effects of Russia’s war against Ukraine have been felt for more than a year. This includes Oregon’s seafood industry.

Before Russian forces invaded in February 2022, American exports of Pacific hake — or whiting — to Ukraine came to nearly $95 million worth of fish. But that market’s been gutted in wake of the ongoing hostilities.

