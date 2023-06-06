Kat Rutledge

Kat Rutledge is the new associate state director for the Oregon Small Business Development Center.

The Oregon Small Business Development Center (Oregon SBDC) recently announced it has filled the position of associate state director after a yearlong recruiting process.

Kat Rutledge, the current director of the Klamath Community College SBDC, has accepted the position and began work in her new role Thursday, June 1.

