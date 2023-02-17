Semiconductor

Employees in the semiconductor industry, like these employees at Intel in Hillsboro, wear “bunny suits” in clean rooms.

 Intel Corporation

As Oregon legislators debate how to spend about $200 million to grow the state’s semiconductor industry, an economic study predicts that those investments could add 35,000 jobs and nearly $3 billion in new revenue over the next 20 years.

The Legislature intends to pass a package of policy changes and funding proposals by mid-March, in time for the U.S. Department of Commerce to open applications for funding through the federal CHIPS and Science Act, which will provide almost $53 billion in grants and tax credits for semiconductor research and manufacturing.

Tags