Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, most Oregonians who receive benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, have also gotten monthly, emergency allotments. Now, that’s about to end.

Starting in April 2020, the extra benefits were provided to help qualifying individuals and families get enough healthy food during the COVID-19 emergency. On Tuesday, the Oregon Department of Human Services announced February will be the final month that the agency is allowed to provide the extra food dollars.

