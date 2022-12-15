Oregon Forest School Funding

A view from the Elliott State Research Forest near Coos Bay. It will no longer be logged to generate revenue for Oregon public schools.

 Oregon Department of State Lands

A state forest with some of the last and largest swathes of old-growth trees in the Oregon Coast Range will no longer be logged to help pay for the public schools.

A vote from the State Land Board made the decision official Wednesday, following Legislative approval in February. The Elliott State Forest, now the Elliott State Research Forest, will be overseen by a new government agency in partnership with Oregon State University. It will be studied for long-term management and habitat and conservation practices. Some private logging will still be allowed.


