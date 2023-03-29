Nursing Bill Compromise

A union and industry agreement will set staffing ratios in some units in Oregon’s hospitals.

 Maj. W. Chris Clyne/Oregon National Guard Public Affairs

Oregon’s hospital industry and key unions have been wrangling over legislation on health care staffing since February.

The Oregon Nurses Association, which represents about 15,000 registered nurses and nurse practitioners, has been pushing House Bill 2697 which would impose nurse-to-patient ratios, something the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems has opposed.

Tags