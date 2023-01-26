Graduation Rates

Nearly 38,000 students graduated on time in Oregon last year.

 Courtesy of the Salem-Keizer School District

Oregon’s high school graduation rate edged up slightly last year to the second highest in state history.

Last year nearly 38,000 students graduated in four years — a rate of 81.3%, according to data released Thursday, Jan. 26 by the Oregon Department of Education. This marked an increase from the prior year’s rate of 80.6%.

