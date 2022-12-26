Oregon’s health care system will begin 2023 with a fresh start as a new director for the Oregon Health Authority takes the helm and Gov.-elect Tina Kotek is sworn into office.

James Schroeder, currently the CEO of the state’s largest Medicaid insurer, Health Share of Oregon, will serve as interim director starting Jan. 10, the same day Kotek takes office and Gov. Kate Brown’s term ends. He’ll have plenty to tackle as he takes over for Patrick Allen, who was appointed by Brown, also initially on an interim basis.


