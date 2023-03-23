Psilocybin Facilitators

Students listen to a teacher at InnerTrek’s psilocybin facilitator class March 10 in Clackamas County.

 Kristian Foden-Vencil/Oregon Public Broadcasting

In a former church on a rural slice of land in Clackamas County, the first ever psilocybin facilitators in the U.S. are attending their last day of classes.

These are the trained practitioners who will help people in Oregon take psychedelic mushrooms under the state’s soon-to-launch psilocybin program.

