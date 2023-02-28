Oregon Bridges

The Scottsburg Bridge in Douglas County, pictured in 2016 before its total replacement last year. According to Bert Hartman of the Oregon Department of Transportation, this was the only replacement done in 2022. And he says this rate of change is too slow to keep bridges at a recommended 100-year lifespan.

 Oregon Department Of Transportation

The condition of Oregon’s bridges continued to decline last year, according to a new report from the state Department of Transportation.

Last year, the percentage of bridges in the state that were considered “distressed” hit a ten-year high. Structures with that designation frequently have restrictions on the weight of crossing vehicles.

Tags