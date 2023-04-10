Bottled Redeemed

A row of sparkling clean reverse vending machines greet customers at the grand opening of the Medford BottleDrop center.

 Jes Burns/EarthFix

For the first time since Oregon’s Bottle Bill recycling program began, Oregonians returned more than two billion beverage containers, as the program paid out more than $205 million to consumers and local nonprofits in 2022.

The Oregon Beverage and Recycling Cooperative, which oversees the Bottle Bill program, recently released its 2022 data.

