Ellen Rosenblum is Oregon’s attorney general.

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum wants the Legislature to address consumer privacy, labor trafficking and sales of untraceable firearms this session.

Rosenblum on Tuesday, Jan. 17 released her legislative agenda, which stems in part from task forces on consumer privacy and labor trafficking. Rosenblum also said she wants to ensure abortion rights in Oregon are preserved in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court last year overturning Roe v. Wade and allowing states to enact abortion restrictions.

