Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum wants the Legislature to address consumer privacy, labor trafficking and sales of untraceable firearms this session.
Rosenblum on Tuesday, Jan. 17 released her legislative agenda, which stems in part from task forces on consumer privacy and labor trafficking. Rosenblum also said she wants to ensure abortion rights in Oregon are preserved in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court last year overturning Roe v. Wade and allowing states to enact abortion restrictions.
“I hope the 2023 legislative session will prioritize protecting our most vulnerable and giving all Oregonians a voice and a seat at the table,” Rosenblum said in a statement.
Rosenblum was scheduled to testify Wednesday, Jan. 18 on a bill that requires data brokers who collect and sell the personal information of people to register with the state. The hearing for that legislation, House Bill 2052, was at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the House Committee on Business and Labor.
In the coming days, Rosenblum said she’ll speak to judiciary committees about the state’s work to protect Oregonians’ personal and financial safety.
Rosenblum’s legislative agenda includes:
• Consumer privacy: Senate Bill 619 would give Oregonians rights over their personal data, with requirements for companies to respect and protect their information. The bill stems from the work of a consumer privacy task force that started in 2019.
• Data broker transparency: House Bill 2052 would regulate data brokers, an industry that collects and sells personal information for profit, often with an individual’s knowledge. Data brokers would have to register with the Department of Consumer and Business Services and consumers could “opt out” of the collection and sale of their personal information.
• Ghost Guns: House Bill 2005 would address the problem of undetectable and unserialized firearms, also called “ghost guns.” The bill would prohibit the sale, manufacturing and possession of ghost guns, which can hamper law enforcement investigations when they are used in crimes.
• Crime victims compensation: House Bill 2676 would make it easier for victims to receive compensation for their crimes through Oregon’s existing Crime Victims’ Compensation Program, which assists victims and survivors with expenses associated with a crime. The law would make a series of updates to increase compensation and reduce barriers and delays for victims seeking compensation.
• Labor trafficking: A proposal from the attorney general’s labor trafficking task force would do more to help victims and survivors and keep traffickers accountable. The concept is not yet in bill form. Labor trafficking can happen in a variety of ways, including through agricultural, construction and household work.