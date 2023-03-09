The Oregon Department of Revenue has begun sending tax refunds and launched a website for Oregon taxpayers to track their refunds.
State and federal taxes must be filed by April 18. Nearly 682,000 Oregon taxpayers submitted their 2022 taxes by March 3, and almost 496,000 people have already received refunds, according to the revenue department.
Taxpayers can track their refunds through the department’s website. They’ll need their Social Security number or a taxpayer identification number, along with their filing status and the amount of the refund they expect to receive. The department recommends waiting a week after electronically filing a return to use the site. It’s updated once a day.
The IRS has a similar website for tracking federal tax refunds. Websites such as TurboTax and H&R Block that provide tax services also let clients opt into receiving updates on their refund status.
All Oregon taxpayers can file their state taxes electronically for free using online forms provided by the state. Low- to moderate-income taxpayers can also use free tax preparation websites and receive telephone, online or in-person assistance.
The state recommends filing electronically and requesting that a refund be directly deposited into a bank account to get refunds faster. People who file electronically and include direct deposit information receive their refunds 34 days sooner on average than people who mail paper returns and request paper refund checks.
People who check their refund status one week after filing and see a message that their refund is being manually processed should watch for a letter from the revenue department requesting more information. Anyone who hasn’t received a letter or their refund 12 weeks after filing should call the department at 503-378-4988 or 800-356-4222.